North Myrtle Beach re-opens facilities, social distancing still top priority

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Monday, the North Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation Department will open its facilities and many of its programs.

Among the list of facilities reopening is the J Bryan Floyd Community Center, where programs such as pickleball, adult fitness and special interest classes are held.

The facility has been cleaned and hand sanitizers are placed throughout the building. also, moving forward, an advanced cleaning schedule in in effect.

Also opening is the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex. The hours for the park are 6:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. daily.

All picnic shelters are now open and reservations may be made.

Also on the list is the North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center, which is open to members only at this time; no guest passes are currently being issued.

Beach services, such as umbrellas and beach chair rentals, are now available from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily. To have an umbrella or chair set up on the beach, call Beach Services at (843)280-5684.

Remember, social distancing is of the utmost importance at the facilities and enforced by staff. A person who is sick or has been in contact with someone recently diagnosed with COVID-19 should not visit the facilities. Their top priority is the safety and wellness of their guests and staff.