North Myrtle Beach resident creates run for Sgt. Best

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — To support fallen North Myrtle Beach Sgt. Best, 20-year-old Clayton Hucks created a run and walk in his honor.

“My hope is that this event will bring people from all backgrounds and communities out to support Sgt. Best and his family and let him know that our community stands with him,” Clayton Hucks, the run organizer said.

Hucks added that, “seeing this tragic event so close to home was super devastating so I just wanted to come together as a community to support the cause.”

Within days of putting the event on Facebook, Clayton got over 400 responses.

“I think it’s really great that we have a large gathering and large showing and get it out there to our first responders to let them see it and think wow our community really does love and appreciate us,” Hucks said.

Hucks said another reason why he wanted to create the run is that he’s always had a passion for law enforcement just like Sgt. Best.

“Sgt. Best wanted to be a police officer since he was a little boy. I read a story the other day that both of his parents were police officers and he always wanted to follow in their footsteps and I myself set that as my own goal since I was 6 years old,” Hucks said.

Hucks is currently a Junior at Middlebury college in Vermont, with hopes to come back home and become a police officer with the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

“I believe that it’s my calling. I feel that it’s what I’m meant to do,” Hucks said.

Hucks added that, “it’s the only way I can see coming back and protecting and serving the community that I’ve lived my entire life and that’s just how I see myself living.”

While in high school, Hucks interned with Horry County Police. He also waves an American flag over the barefoot bridge the entirety of Memorial Day and Fourth of July.

“Across the country it makes it seem like there’s so many underappreciated people of our first responders. Fire, ems, etc and we just want Sergeant Best’s family and the entire North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety to know we stand by them,” Hucks said.

The run/walk for Sgt. Best will take place January 30th at 8 am in North Myrtle Beach at beach access on Main St and Ocean Blvd. For details on the event and to participate, go to his event on Facebook here.