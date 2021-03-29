North Myrtle Beach residents react to mask ordinance expiring

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A meeting was held by city council members Friday to decide whether to extend the state of emergency and mask mandate for the city of North Myrtle Beach. The mask mandate and the state of emergency were not extended.

“I think it’s been going on long enough. I think at this point we are out of any real danger,” resident Maryann Plank said.

“I think wearing a mask if you choose to do that I think that is a great idea. If you don’t that is also a great idea,” resident Keri Conner said.

City council members will meet again on April 5. The city already said masks are no longer required in restaurants after Governor Henry McMaster changed the requirement to a recommendation.

“I think at this point a lot people feel the same way as me,” Plank said.

“It is pretty much up to the person. I would respect any business. I would wear it if they require that,” Conner said.

People are still encouraged to wear masks and social distance as a way to protect themselves and others around them.

“In some places I do wear masks. Some places I don’t. I respect laws and different businesses that do require to wear a mask,” Conner said.