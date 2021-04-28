North Myrtle Beach seniors sign to play in college

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach recognized a handful of seniors on Wednesday.

The student-athletes signed to compete in their respective sport at the next level.

Among those who signed, were two Division-1 players.

Chiefs’ punter Zane Smith will play football at Florida State University, where he will attend in June.

Track and Field’s Jenna Downey will run at Coastal Carolina University.

Zane Smith (Florida State), Xavier Anderson (Newberry), Alex McGillicuddy (Limestone), Sara Najib (USC Sumter), Jenna Downey (Coastal Carolina), Jacob Koontz (Erskine), Helen Button (Erskine)