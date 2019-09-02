1  of  2
Breaking News Alert
Governor McMaster orders evacuations in Zone A of Horry, Georgetown Counties starting Monday Dorian now a category 4 hurricane, Hurricane Warnings continue in Florida to the Georgia state line
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map

North Myrtle Beach to hold emergency meeting Monday afternoon

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
North Myrtle Beach generic_1519654628375.jpg.jpg

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach City Council is set to hold to an emergency meeting Monday in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

The meeting will discuss declaring a state of emergency within the city.

The meeting is slated to happen at 1 p.m. at city hall, according to a press release from city spokesperson Patrick Dowling.

Horry County, Surfside Beach and the state of South Carolina have already approved this measure.

News13 will be at the meeting. Count on us to bring you updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map

Interactive Radar

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: