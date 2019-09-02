North Myrtle Beach to hold emergency meeting Monday afternoon

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach City Council is set to hold to an emergency meeting Monday in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

The meeting will discuss declaring a state of emergency within the city.

The meeting is slated to happen at 1 p.m. at city hall, according to a press release from city spokesperson Patrick Dowling.

Horry County, Surfside Beach and the state of South Carolina have already approved this measure.

