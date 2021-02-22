North Myrtle Beach urgent care worker faked doctor’s signature for Oxy, Adderall, warrants say

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A North Myrtle Beach urgent care employee illegally bought opioids and stimulants from local pharmacies by forging a doctor’s signature, according to arrest warrants.

Lora Lee Jacome, 53, of North Myrtle Beach, faces seven counts of manufacturing, distribution, or possession of drugs, stemming from incidents that occurred between November and January, warrants say.

Investigators say Jacome distributed oxycodone to a patient by issuing prescriptions bearing the false signature of a doctor. She was employed at MEDcare Urgent Care on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach at the time, according to the warrants.

She also faked the doctor’s signature on prescriptions for Adderall, investigators said. Warrants say the doctor confirmed the signatures were not his.

Jacome admitted to signing the doctor’s name and issuing the prescription without his knowledge, according to investigators.

She also is charged with buying oxycodone and Adderall from local CVS and Walgreens pharmacies by using a forged prescription. The pharmacy recorded her driver’s license when she picked up the drugs, investigators say.

Jacome told investigators the prescriptions were for someone else, but the report did not say whom.

Jacome has been released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $70,000 bond.