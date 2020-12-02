North Myrtle Beach votes unanimously to extend State of Emergency

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach City Council has voted unanimously Wednesday to extend the declaration of a state of emergency.

During the meeting, council voted to extend the emergency declaration. There was no discussion and no public comment.

The approval of the extension allows City Council to extend the mask ordinance within city limits.

Prior to the vote, the state of emergency declaration was set to expire Friday. Both the State of Emergency declaration and Emergency Ordinance have been extended for 60 days unless ended sooner by City Council.