North Myrtle Beach warns against street parades after canceling St. Patrick’s Day event

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – City officials are reminding people that parades are not allowed on the streets in North Myrtle Beach unless permitted by the city.

This caution comes after the city canceled its 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Main Street due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic continues to have a serious, sometimes deadly impact on residents, officials said.

The city said efforts to create a St. Patrick’s Day event on Main Street have ensued. “It is clear that what started out as a St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl on Main Street with golf carts as transport has now escalated to the level of a parade,” the city posted on its social media site. The City has not granted any person, group, or organization that permission.

“In the event that an unpermitted parade is imminent, the City will take the law enforcement action necessary to prevent the parade from occurring, including persons who do not disband after lawfully ordered to do so,” city officials warned in the post.

“While we certainly understand the strong financial pressures this pandemic has brought to bear on our business community and on the City, as the governing body in our community the City must do all that it lawfully can to protect the public from further devastation from this pandemic.”