North Myrtle Beach woman accused of killing two newborns and throwing their bodies in the trash to be sentenced Thursday

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Alyssa Dayvault, a North Myrtle Beach woman accused of killing two newborns and disposing of their bodies in a dumpster will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Dayvault was found guilty of two counts of homicide by child abuse during a trial the week of Oct. 12, where she did not show up for any of the four days of her trial. She later turned herself in.

She could be sentenced to at least 40 years in prison.

Dayvault was admitted to Grand Strand Regional Hospital on Dec. 5, 2018 “for complaints of heavy vaginal bleeding. During treatment she ‘delivered’ a placenta and umbilical cord consistent with a full term pregnancy, but no child was ‘delivered,’” according to the warrants.

Police were contacted and conducted a recorded post-Miranda interview, during which Dayvault admitted she birthed a newborn male child at her home in North Myrtle Beach, according to warrants.

Dayvault stated that the child “was born alive and took multiple gasping breaths after having been born. [She] further stated that she failed to secure medical treatment and did not personally take action to attempt to preserve/save the infant’s life. [She] then disposed of the child’s body in a waste receptacle at her residence in NMB without seeking help or notifying authorities.”

She was also accused of disposing of a female newborn’s body sometime between November 4-23, 2017 in the area of 1100 David Street in the City of North Myrtle Beach, according to warrants.

