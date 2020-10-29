North Myrtle Beach woman charged with killing 2 newborns, dumping bodies in trash to be sentenced Nov. 5

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The sentencing date has been announced for a North Myrtle Beach woman charged with killing two newborns and dumping their bodies in the trash.

The trial of Alyssa Dayvault took place the week of October 12, where the defendant Dayvault did not show up for all four days of her trial. When sentenced, she could face at least 40 years in prison.

Since she didn’t appear in court, a judge sealed her sentence and issued a bench warrant for her arrest.

Dayvault later turned herself in before she was found guilty of two counts of homicide by child abuse, according to previous reporting.

Dayvault’s sentencing has been scheduled for the morning of November 5, according to Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Dayvault was admitted to Grand Strand Regional Hospital on Dec. 5, 2018 “for complaints of heavy vaginal bleeding. During treatment she ‘delivered’ a placenta and umbilical cord consistent with a full term pregnancy, but no child was ‘delivered,’” according to the warrants.

Police were contacted and conducted a recorded post-Miranda interview, during which Dayvault admitted she birthed a newborn male child at her home in North Myrtle Beach, according to warrants.

Dayvault stated that the child “was born alive and took multiple gasping breaths after having been born. [She] further stated that she failed to secure medical treatment and did not personally take action to attempt to preserve/save the infant’s life. [She] then disposed of the child’s body in a waste receptacle at her residence in NMB without seeking help or notifying authorities.”

She was also accused of disposing of a female newborn’s body sometime between November 4-23, 2017 in the area of 1100 David Street in the City of North Myrtle Beach, according to warrants.

