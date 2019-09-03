North Strand spends Labor Day preparing for Hurricane Dorian

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Many parts of the North Strand were under the mandatory evacuation order before Hurricane Dorian on Monday.

Some people were trying to enjoy Labor Day and not think about Dorian for a little longer. Others put the “labor” in Labor Day by getting to work.

Reese Saunders got help from his friends boarding up his windows in the evening before they evacuate to inland North Carolina.

“Debris, debris blowing and knocking our windows out,” said Ken Layton, who also lives in North Myrtle.

“That’s the main thing, water, sometimes that pond back there comes out of the banks when there’s a lot of rain,” Saunders said. “We’re as ready as we can be.”

Most people would rather spend the unofficial end of summer at the beach, but that wasn’t an option for many with Dorian potentially less than three days away. At least one gas station in Little River nearly ran out of fuel for a few hours.

Many parts of the community on the Carolina border are in zone A. That’s where a mandatory evacuation began at noon.

Some in little river didn’t let the threat of Dorian ruin Labor Day, getting in one last boat ride on the Intracoastal Waterway or just hanging out at Crab Catcher’s on the Waterfront.

“We have friends visiting from south Jersey,” said Rosie Homiak of Little River. “They’re supposed to get out on Wednesday morning. We don’t think they’re going to be able to get out. They all rented cars and there are no more cars to be rented.”

“I actually moved here three weeks ago, so blame Dorian on me,” chuckled Jane Hartsell.

The City of North Myrtle Beach issued an emergency declaration Monday, which will remain in effect for 60 days unless it’s canceled sooner.