Road open after crash on Grissom Parkway near Oak Forest Lane

UPDATE (10:50 a.m.): The road is open and the crash area has been cleared.

————————————————

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The northbound lanes of Robert Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach are blocked due to a crash.

The blocked lanes are near the intersection with Oak Forest Lane. The crash happened at about 10:30, according to Myrtle Beach Police.

Police are asking drivers to take an alternate route while first responders work to clear the roadway.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for more details as we work to gather information.