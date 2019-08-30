Breaking News Alert
Hurricane Dorian expected to intensify today, could become category 4 by landfall
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map

Road open after crash on Grissom Parkway near Oak Forest Lane

News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (10:50 a.m.): The road is open and the crash area has been cleared.
————————————————
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The northbound lanes of Robert Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach are blocked due to a crash.

The blocked lanes are near the intersection with Oak Forest Lane. The crash happened at about 10:30, according to Myrtle Beach Police.

Police are asking drivers to take an alternate route while first responders work to clear the roadway.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for more details as we work to gather information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: