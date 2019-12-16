Now you can help! Animal Center for Horry Co. launches Amazon Wish List

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Animal Care Center has launched an amazon wish list.

Requests from residents and visitors for a way to help the pets and other animals led to an Amazon Wish List filled with items the HCACC uses often. Items on the list range from squeaky toys and cat wands to warming blankets and food.

While the HCACC will continue to provide for the basic needs of all animals in the shelter’s care, this list provides a way for our incredibly generous community members to help, too.

Purchasing items via the list allows those who are interested to make a donation from the comfort of their home, while also keeping their contact info and payment method secure.

HCACC’s AMAZON WISH LIST:

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/5RFCIIXEREQB?ref_=wl_share

For those who wish to work more directly with animals, the HCACC is accepting applications for volunteers.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the application at the link below, and email it to Brittany Martin at martinbr@horrycounty.org.

VOLUNTEER APPLICATION: https://www.horrycounty.org/portals/0/docs/Animal-Care/HCACC%20Volunteer%20Application.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3ZEXx6h2PnNg2xMtZv5F86C3RqK0XE9F4jURSamPoz4TMjivCKzVhCbeg