NWS confirms North Myrtle Beach tornado during Dorian

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The National Weather Service out of Wilmington, NC has survey crews out Saturday who have confirmed a tornado touched down in North Myrtle Beach.

Crews determined an EF-0 tornado with 75 mph winds hit Waterway View Mobile Home Park in North Myrtle Beach at around 6:50 Thursday morning.

Hear witnesses describe Little River tornado:

The report says the tornado started down on Gardinia Ave and then headed toward Carolina Keys Condos.

Three to four trailers were damaged in the park, one of which was completely destroyed.

As crews continue to investigate reported sightings, more tornados may be confirmed. Count on News13 to bring you updates.