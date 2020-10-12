HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The National Weather Service has confirmed another tornado touched down in Horry County on Sunday.
The tornado touched down in Red Hill around 4:33 p.m. It was confirmed as an EF-0 tornado.
The tornado blew over some fences in the Bridgewater community and trees were reported torn down, according to the NWS.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- With ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ gone, KFC debuts new signature sauce
- Apple event could include smaller iPhone, 5G announcement
- NWS: EF-0 tornado touched down in Red Hill Sunday
- Staying warm with a spotty shower this afternoon
- Timeline of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s kidnapping, murder