NWS: EF-0 tornado touched down in Red Hill Sunday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The National Weather Service has confirmed another tornado touched down in Horry County on Sunday.
The tornado touched down in Red Hill around 4:33 p.m. It was confirmed as an EF-0 tornado.
The tornado blew over some fences in the Bridgewater community and trees were reported torn down, according to the NWS.
