NWS: Tornado tore through Garden City Monday night, 1 person injured

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – According to the National Weather Service, an EF-0 Tornado made its way through Garden City during Hurricane Isaias Monday night.

“I know what came through Garden City was an EF-0 tornado on the fujita scale, which is about 80 mile hour winds,” Steven Pfaff, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with NWS said. “We are seeing a lot of damage to the structures where basically wind got into the structure. Like a porch or an awning and created uplift. If it was a little bit stronger, it would have been a lot more destructive to the homes in the area.”

The tornado touched down in the 800 block of South Waccamaw Drive, according to authorities.

“So after moving ashore, it caused damage to a couple of the beach front homes and then crossed south Waccamaw drive; causing damage to a couple of homes there,” Pfaff said. “It exited on the water way side, where it caused one final round of damage to one of the homes right up against the waterway.”

According to the NWS, one man was injured during the tornado. They say he was in his house when he was hit in the head and fell down some stairs. He is currently recovering in the hospital.

HOUSE DAMAGE: @ChrisSpikerTV and I have been following #HurricaneIsaias damage in Garden City Beach and came upon this house damage on Waccamaw Drive. @WBTWNews13 pic.twitter.com/p58zXEDp5K — Sabrina Shutters (@SabrinaShutters) August 4, 2020

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: