Category 2 Dorian: 100 miles off the Florida Coast, increasing speed
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map
NWS warns Georgetown of ‘potentially life-threatening flooding’ in some areas

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The National Weather Service is warning the city of Georgetown about the agency’s ‘serious’ concerns about flooding.

The NWS says a combination of storm surge from Hurricane Dorian and high tide at around 3:30 Thursday afternoon could create ‘potentially life-threatening flooding’ around parts of Georgetown.

Storm surge could add up to 3 to 6 feet in these areas, the National Weather Service warns:

  • Front Street
  • The East Bay Area
  • Greenwich Street
  • Bay View

