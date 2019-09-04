NWS warns Georgetown of ‘potentially life-threatening flooding’ in some areas

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The National Weather Service is warning the city of Georgetown about the agency’s ‘serious’ concerns about flooding.

The NWS says a combination of storm surge from Hurricane Dorian and high tide at around 3:30 Thursday afternoon could create ‘potentially life-threatening flooding’ around parts of Georgetown.

Storm surge could add up to 3 to 6 feet in these areas, the National Weather Service warns:

Front Street

The East Bay Area

Greenwich Street

Bay View

