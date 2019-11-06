Off-duty Chicago cop accused of hitting fellow on-duty officer on Halloween

CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer is facing several charges, including striking another officer on Halloween night.

Police said Karina Salgado, 30, was charged with criminal trespass, battery and resisting a peace officer, according to WGN.

Just after 1 a.m. on Nov. 1, Salgado, who was dressed as Pennywise the clown, was told she couldn’t enter a bar on the 3700 block of North Broadway in Boystown.

Officers blocked her path, and that’s when police said she became aggressive and struck one of them in the face.

Police said Salgado was taken into custody and has been temporarily assigned to desk duty.

She has worked with the Chicago Police Department for two years.