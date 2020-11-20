Off-duty officer risked life with 5 others to form human chain, rescue 2 people from pond in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – An off-duty Horry County officer is being recognized after he risked his life to save another.

On Thursday, PFC Alexander was recognized by Florence County Council after he was among a group of six who saved two people from a car being submerged in a pond.

On October 11, two people were involved in a car accident in Florence County that resulted in their car being submerged in a pond, according to HCPD.

PFC Alexander and five other people rushed to water following the incident and formed a human chain to save the two people. Their rescue efforts were successful.

HCPD posted on Facebook saying, “We couldn’t be more proud of our officer’s selfless actions, and we know this is just one small example of his incredible strength of character.”