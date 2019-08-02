Office Max in Myrtle Beach selling bulletproof backpacks for back to school

Office Depot and Office Max stores are selling bulletproof backpacks on their shelves as students gear up to return to the classroom.

The Office Max in the Seaboard shopping center in Myrtle Beach has several ‘Guard Dog’ backpacks to pick from, ranging from $175-200.

The pamphlet inside the backpacks shows that the bags have been tested and certified against .44 Magnum and .9 mm guns.

A local mother, Carey Dorey’s son is in preschool and just started wearing a backpack. Dorey told News13 that the thought of having to send him off with one that’s bulletproof, brings tears to her eyes.

“It’s sad, that kids have to worry about it. They should be worried about being little,” said Dorey.

But she says she’ll get him one when he’s older.

“It’s not so much because it’s a trend or fad, just for my peace of mind probably. I would definitely because you can’t put a price tag on your kid’s life,” said Dorey.

The Seaboard Office Max is encouraging people to visit during tax free weekend to participate in a school supply drive, where 5% of every school supply purchase will go toward helping low income students in the community.