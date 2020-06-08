Bond set at $1M for ex-officer charged in George Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge on Monday set $1 million bail for a Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd’s death.

Derek Chauvin, 44, said almost nothing during an 11-minute hearing in which he appeared on closed-circuit television from the state’s maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights.

His attorney, Eric Nelson, did not contest the bail — raised from the $500,000 initially set in the case — and didn’t address the substance of the charges.

Nelson didn’t speak with reporters afterward.

Chauvin’s next appearance was set for June 29 at 1:30 p.m.