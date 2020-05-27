Officer in Anson County wounded in gunfire exchange with suspect

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A police officer is recovering in the hospital after a suspect shot him during a vehicle pursuit overnight in Anson County.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred at the Myrtlewood Apartments located off of Myrtlewood Drive in the Town of Wadesboro.

“Earlier tonight, there was an officer-involved shooting with one officer and one suspect struck in the exchange. Our officer was taken to Charlotte for treatment and is in stable condition, but the condition of the suspect is not known at this time,” the Town of Wadesboro said in a statement.

“Please be in prayer for all those involved tonight, for our community, and especially those who serve it on the front lines each and every day,” they said.

According to authorities, other suspects in connection to this case may be at-large.

