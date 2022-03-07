ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An officer with the Anderson Police Department is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after responding to a welfare check in Anderson County.

Anderson Police confirmed the officer was taken to the emergency room Sunday night.

APD said police were responding to a welfare check at the intersection of Southwood Street and Franklin Street in Anderson around 5 p.m. When officers attempted to assist an individual at the intersection, the suspect became combative and drove off, police said.

An officer was injured in the process, but details are limited at this time.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that after hearing of an officer injury, deputies assisted and stopped a suspect vehicle shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday night. The suspect is in custody. No deputies were injured.

