Officer recovering after rescuing missing NC girl in shootout with kidnapper, police say

LONOKE, Ark. (KARK/WNCN) — Lonoke Police Officer Cody Carpenter, who was shot in the line of duty over the weekend, is on the road to recovery.

He was wounded in a shootout at a McDonald’s in Arkansas while rescuing a 14-year-old girl from North Carolina who had been kidnapped.

Carpenter, who has two young daughters, had been with the Lonoke Police Department since January, working for two years before that at another nearby police agency. Carpenter has also served on the Lonoke Fire Department for about three years.

Deputies in Davidson County, North Carolina said a teenager had been communicating with 38-year-old William Ice on her school-issued computer.

Detectives say Ice had lied about his age, but eventually revealed his true identity before picking her up more than a week ago and leaving the state.

The teenager’s dad reported her missing after she didn’t pick her sister up at the bus stop.

Deputies said the 14-year-old girl is now back home with family.

Investigators said Ice had also been in contact with five other possible victims in North Carolina.

Officers were able to track the two down at the McDonald’s in Lonoke near I-40, that’s when State Police said Ice shot Lonoke Officer Cody Carpenter. Authorities returned fired during the incident.

Ice drove off with the girl, but State Police caught up with them.

Ice was later found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.