Officer reunites N.C. family with blind dog missing for two years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A dog is back with its owners tonight after going missing more than two years ago.

Thanks to a CMPD Animal Care and Control Officer, “Juice” is one happy hound.

It was a ‘doggone’ happy reunion for one hound that was full of tail wags and excitement.

One Charlotte family wasn’t expecting to ever see their dog Juice again, but, miracles happen every day— especially when a microchip is involved.

“I picked up the dog and scanned it for a microchip,” said Animal Care and Control Senior Officer Kathleen Caffray. “I found it had an owner that was about three miles from where I currently was.”

The ten-year-old, blind dog named Juice had been missing for two years. He was called in as a stray, so Officer Caffray used the serial number scanned by the dog’s microchip to call Juice’s owners. When no one answered the phone, she decided to pay the home a visit.

“And when I asked if they had a dog missing, they said, ‘no– we don’t have a dog,’ and I was like – ‘you don’t own Juice?’ And they’re like – ‘Oh my gosh! Juice?! Juice has been missing for two years!’”

If it weren’t for the microchip Juice’s owners made sure he had, the happy reunion would likely never have happened.

“We see a lot of bad things every day,” said Officer Caffray. “So, when we have something like this, it’s a happy feeling. This is why we do this.”