One person shot in Myrtle Beach apartment, police chase leads to driver fleeing on foot

UPDATE: George Bishop Parkway is now back open, according to News13’s Ashley Hendricks who is on the scene.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police are searching for a suspect who ran on foot following a police chase on George bishop Parkway in Myrtle Beach.

Around Midnight, officers responded to gunshots in the area of Mr. Joe White avenue and Nance Street shortly after a person called from Baypoint apartments to report they had been struck by a bullet while inside their home, according to Corporal Tom Vest.

The victim was treated on scene by EMS for non-life threatening injuries, and no other injuries were reported, authorities said.

Using city cameras, officers were able to identify a vehicle possibly involved in the shooting. Around 2:45 a.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle, Vest said.

The vehicle fled outbound on 501 then south on 17 bypass, where nearby officers arrived to arrest. The driver stopped and fled from his car into the nearby abandoned freestyle music park, according to Vest.

Officers with Horry County Police Department and MBPD are still searching for the person.

The area of George Bishop Parkway and Fantasy Harbor is blocked off by police as they are investigating the area.

Officers say they will be on the scene for quite some time, and to avoid the area.

Myrtle Beach Police is leading the investigation. News13’s Ashley Hendricks is on the scene, count on us for updates.

