MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officers are investigating a shots fired call in the 1000 block of Osceola St in Myrtle Beach.
Officers received the call just after 8 a.m., and as of now, no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story, so details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Gov. McMaster, DHEC officials, to announce guidelines for nursing home visitation to resume
- No, the CDC has not reduced the death count related to COVID-19
- Can I use a face shield instead of a mask?
- Chocolate sales spike during COVID-19
- Officers investigating shots fired call in Myrtle Beach