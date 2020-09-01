Officers investigating shots fired call in Myrtle Beach

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officers are investigating a shots fired call in the 1000 block of Osceola St in Myrtle Beach.

Officers received the call just after 8 a.m., and as of now, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, so details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories