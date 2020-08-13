Officers respond to collision, shooting in Florence; 1 person in serious condition

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Officers from the Florence Police Department were dispatched to the area of Mimosa Drive and Cherokee Road, around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, in

reference to a shooting.

While officers were on their way, they were notified that there had been a collision at Cashua Drive and Evans Street, according to a press release.

Officers discovered the driver of one of the vehicles had been shot. The gunshot victim was transported to the hospital by EMS with reported life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say these incidents are believed to be related and are currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

