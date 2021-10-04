McMaster expected to discuss funding for proposed I-73 project

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster is expected to announce funding for I-73 in Horry County Monday.

The governor is expected to make that announcement at 3 p.m. in Myrtle Beach. For the first time, we could be see money from the state go toward building I-73.​

Governor McMaster is expected to commit hundreds of millions of dollars toward that project. We don’t know how much money the governor wants to see directed to I-73 but officials said it could be 300-million dollars.

Representative Case Brittain said there’s been meetings with local governments to show the state they’re serious about the funding for I-73. It can’t be done without help from the state and Councilman Johnny Vaught said he is glad to see the state stepping in to help.

“So it’s got to be an effort between the state and the feds and the municipalities and the county to do it. I heard the same number of $300 million or plus, but I haven’t seen it and when I hear it come out of his mouth, then I’ll believe it,” Vaught said.

South Carolina’s portion of I-73 would run from the Rockingham-Hamlet area into Marlboro County and then Dillon County before intersecting with I-95 and then hitting Highway 22 in the Myrtle Beach-Conway area. The price tag for that area is 1.3 billion dollars. Representative Brittain said it’ll boost tourism and the economy. It could also provide another evacuation route.

“We do not want to go back to having to deal with getting out of Horry County like we did when hurricane Florence came through. We were probably a couple hundred sandbags away from being an island and being stuck out here,” Brittian said.

Officials hope the construction could start in 24 months.