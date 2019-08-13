Officials investigate a deadly fire in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Officials investigate a deadly fire that happened Monday night.

Officials say the Lumberton Fire Department and Police Department were called to a house fire on East Street in the East Lumberton Community around 6:53 p.m.

Fire crews found a body inside the burned home. Officials say an autopsy will have to confirm who died, but they think it may be a resident.

Authorities continue to investigate this fire.

The Lumberton Police Department requested help from the NC State Bureau of Investigation Origin and Cause team to help with this investigation which is standard operating procedure when a fire death happens.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to call Detective Robert Nolley at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-384

