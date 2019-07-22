Officials looking for ECU student last seen swimming at NC beach

News
Posted:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) – Officials are looking for a missing college student last seen swimming near a North Carolina beach.

Local news sources report the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Ian William Malson was last seen swimming with friends on Saturday near Palm Tree Island near Wrightsville Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard says Malson’s friends realized he didn’t make it back to the boat and called for help.

East Carolina University confirms that Malson is enrolled at the school and is a construction management major.

