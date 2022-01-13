Officials: Man died in fire after attempting to refuel kerosine heaters at SC home

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 71-year-old man was killed during a fire at his home in the Green Pond community Wednesday afternoon.

Colleton County Fire Rescue crews responded to the home on Magwood-Bryant Road just after 12:00 p.m.

Neighbors said they heard an explosion and saw smoke and flames coming from the home. When they arrived at the house, they saw the man on fire in the front yard.

The neighbors used buckets of water to extinguish the flames on the victim.

Emergency crews arrived just minutes later to find the single-wide mobile home on fire.

“The roof over the center had already collapsed,” officials said. “Firefighter-Paramedics deployed one handline to the building to extinguish the fire in the home. Other crew members examined the man who suffered severe burns and had no signs of life.”

Crews were able to extinguish most of the fire within ten minutes but remained at the scene performing an overhaul for two hours.

Officials said the home had no electricity and was being heated by kerosine heaters. They said it appears the man was refueling a heater inside the home when the kerosine exploded.

The interior of the home was destroyed. Two dogs survived the fire.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and will release the name of the victim later.