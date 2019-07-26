Officials recover body in Ashley River, connection to missing boater unknown

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a body has been recovered in the Ashley River. It remains unclear if that body is connected to the search for a missing boater this week.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the body was pulled from the water Friday at 9:36 a.m. An exact location was not specified.

Terrance Singleton of North Charleston is still missing after command center watchstanders received a report from the Coast Guard Cutter Cormorant of a 20-foot Pro-Line crabbing vessel that was idle with no one aboard. The Cormorant crew located a shoe, live bait and catch onboard the vessel.

A Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, along with Coast Guard and partner agency vessels, continue to search.

This is a developing story. We are working to learn more.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: