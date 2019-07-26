Officials recover body in Ashley River, connection to missing boater unknown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a body has been recovered in the Ashley River. It remains unclear if that body is connected to the search for a missing boater this week.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the body was pulled from the water Friday at 9:36 a.m. An exact location was not specified.

Terrance Singleton of North Charleston is still missing after command center watchstanders received a report from the Coast Guard Cutter Cormorant of a 20-foot Pro-Line crabbing vessel that was idle with no one aboard. The Cormorant crew located a shoe, live bait and catch onboard the vessel.

A Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, along with Coast Guard and partner agency vessels, continue to search.

This is a developing story. We are working to learn more.

