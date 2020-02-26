‘Search inconclusive’ at NC pond for Evelyn Boswell, AMBER alert continues

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL/WKRN) — Officials with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina released an updated statement just after 5 p.m. ET Wednesday saying that their pond search was ‘inconclusive.’

Officials said the following:

“The search was conducted by Sherrills Ford – Terrell Fire & Rescue team using a Remote Operated Vehicle device as the search was conducted in a body of water, at a pond, located in the Shepherds Crossroads Community in Wilkes County. The search was inconclusive to any facts to the investigation and all information has been reported back to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations as they continue their efforts in this investigation.” WILKES COUNTY, NC SHERIFF’S OFFICE

WJHL spoke with Mary McCloud, grandmother of William McCloud, Wednesday afternoon. William McCloud is the boyfriend of Angela Boswell, grandmother of baby Evelyn.

May McCloud confirmed that she owns the land in Wilkes County, North Carolina, neighboring the pond. She said that she is working with the authorities, but emphasized that the pond belonged to her neighbor.

The AMBER Alert investigation is ongoing. Authorities also added that William McCloud was extradited back to Tennessee.

Angela Boswell, 42, and William McCloud, 33, were arrested by North Carolina law enforcement Friday after authorities located the car sought in connection to the AMBER Alert for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. They were and charged with possession of stolen property. Both are residents of Tennessee, but investigators are not commenting on their relationship to Evelyn.

No further information was immediately available.

