Officials seek info on counterfeit checks, driver’s licenses in Lake City

FLORENCE CO (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the use of counterfeit checks and counterfeit SC driver’s licenses.

According to Investigators, one or more people used counterfeit checks on or about Oct. 9 at the Little Fisher’s Grocery on East Myrtle Beach Highway near Lake City. The persons may be associated with a newer model black Dodge Ram 4 door pick-up.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity or whereabouts of any of the people in the attached photographs is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-phone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.