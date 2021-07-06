Officials to test sirens around Hartsville nuclear plant

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — If you hear sirens on July 14 around the Robinson Nuclear Plant in Hartsville, there is no cause for alarm. The plant will be testing their outdoor warning sirens.

The 59 sirens within 10 miles of the Robinson Nuclear Plant will sound for five to 30 seconds between 1p.m. and 5 p.m., according to a press release from Duke Energy.

To ensure they are functioning properly, it may be necessary to test some sirens more than once. Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Chesterfield, Darlington and Lee counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.

Because this is a test, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages. If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.

For more information about the outdoor warning sirens, residents can refer to information available here.