Oh baby: South Carolina couple trying for 1 child ends up with 4

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One South Carolina family’s world was turned upside down after their journey to have one baby left them with four.

Ally Hampton and her husband Justin Hampton wanted to expand their family, but for some reason faced fertility troubles.

“We were in that ‘unexplained’ category. My numbers were great. His numbers were great. The doctors exact words were, ‘we should be baby factories,’” Ally says.

As doctors told them success rates sit at 20%, Ally says she wasn’t keeping her hopes up the procedure would go through, but she was wrong.

“He counted out four and we were in shock. Then from so on it was appointment by appointment, day by day,” Ally says.

For weeks the babies were tracked through ultra higher-tech 3D and 4D ultrasounds to watch them closely as they grew.

“Honestly we were so nervous. We literally called them baby A,B,C and D,” says Ally and her husband, Justin.

As in shock as the parents were, they said their doctor recommended them to undergo an emergency C-section at 29 weeks in MUSC’s fetal maternal program. The program helps for high-risk pregnancies’ in cases like Ally’s. On the evening of August 3rd, Ally gave birth to four babies just minutes apart.

“It was it was 8:49, 8:50, 8:50, 8:51. They were all out,” said Ally.

Ally’s delivered her four newborns Ava, Blake, Colby and Colt. The Hampton’s are the first parents to deliver their quadruplets in MUSC’s neonatal intensive care unit since it’s opening of February 2020.