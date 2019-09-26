Ohio school bus driver stabbed to death as he was leaving for work

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Prairie Township man is accused of arranging for two people to stab another man to death Tuesday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the 200 block of Darbyhurst Road around 11:14 a.m. on a report of a body being found.

Detectives said the victim, 54-year-old John Clinedinst, was stabbed numerous times. It appeared that Clinedinst was attacked on his front porch early Tuesday morning as he left for work.

The sheriff’s office arrested 19-year-old Tarayle Glick and 23-year-old Donte Slash and charged them with murder. Abraham Shears, 52, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

According to court records, Glick and Slash waited on the front porch for Clinedinst to come outside.

Detectives said Shears offered money for the murder of Clinedinst, which Glick and Slash committed. The killing stemmed from a previous dispute between Shears and Clinedinst.

Clinedinst worked as a bus driver for Columbus City Schools since 2014. The district issued the following statement:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Clinedinst family during this difficult time. Bus drivers such as Mr. Clinedinst do more than just transport students safely to and from school. They are the first to greet students as they head to school each day, and extend a positive school climate beyond the classroom. It’s the power of those short morning interactions that can set the tone for a child’s day.

