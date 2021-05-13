Ohio to raffle off $1 million a week for 5 weeks to adults vaccinated against COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WNCN) – Ohio will raffle off $1 million a week for five weeks to adult residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the governor announced Wednesday.

The drawings will start on May 26 and will continue every Wednesday for five weeks, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

The winner each week will receive $1 million.

Two weeks from tonight on May 26th, we will announce a winner of a separate drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. This announcement will occur each Wednesday for five weeks, and the winner each Wednesday will receive one million dollars. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 12, 2021

The pool of names for the drawing will be taken from the Ohio Secretary of State’s public voter registration database. There will also be a webpage for people to sign up for the drawings.

The Ohio Department of Health will be the sponsoring agency for the drawings. The Ohio Lottery will conduct them. The money will come from existing federal COVID-19 relief funds, DeWine said.

Those eligible are at least 18 years old on the day of the drawing, must be an Ohio resident, and must be vaccinated before the drawing.

“I know that some may say, ‘DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.’ But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic — when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it — is a life lost to COVID-19,” DeWine tweeted.