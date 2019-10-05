On the Sidelines: 12 honored as first inductees into MBH Hall of Fame

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A dozen Seahawks are now immortalized at Myrtle Beach High as being part of the first class of the school’s Hall of Fame.

A ceremony was held at halftime during the Seahawks’ matchup against Hartsville. Plaques were given to the recipients, many of whom were accompanied by friends and family.

Others, like legendary coach Doug Shaw, were awarded posthumously.

The Class of 2019 features a diverse array of individuals. The age range spans decades and several different sports are represented: everything from golf, to football, to basketball.

Speaking of basketball, Khadijah Sessions is hot off winning a gold medal with her USA Team in the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup. She was there Friday to be inducted.

“I’m trying to do the best I can for our community,” Sessions said. “Our school. Put our name out there on the map is pretty much. Probably all of our goals when we left here.”

A 2012 graduate, Sessions says she’s honored to be included in the honors.

“It’s truly a blessing being in front of legends,” Sessions said. “Reading the pamphlet and understanding who they were before my time. Just looking up to those names it’s an honor to be on the list with them.”

One person on that list with her: Lee Gravely.

Gravely is a state golf champion who graduated in 1965. She was the only woman on the high school’s golf team at the time.

“I am totally honored and happy and to be here,” she said. “I’m with a great group of inductees and I feel fortunate to be part of it actually.”

Cecelia Shaw was there to accept the award on behalf of her late husband, Doug.

“He was just a good person,” Shaw said. “He was a good person. He mentored a lot of young coaches but he also mentored a lot of young men that we have over the years seen grow in so many areas. We still stay in touch with them all these years later. There is a Seahawk family.”

Friday’s ceremony was the result of years of work. First pitched by Mike Hussey 15 years ago, the idea has taken off recently thanks to the work of the Booster Club and Myrtle Beach Athletics.

Athletic Director John Cahil says the process was an enjoyable one.

“I’m just feeling just joy and happiness for the community, that they get to see the first class,” Cahil said. Myrtle Beach High has been around since 1936. So we had a lot of names. The meetings had been some of the best meetings I’d been a part of this year.

Meanwhile, Booster Club president Ken Pruett says it’s all to solidify the Seahaw legacy.

“It’s great for these athletes that are here now and who just left to see that the people of Myrtle Beach contributed to the athletics at Myrtle Beach High. And the kids can see that you know, we never forget about you.”

The nomination process for the Class of 2020 began Friday. Click here to see the form.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2019 includes: