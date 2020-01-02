One arrested, one wanted for attempted murder in Conway area home invasion case

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – One person has been arrested and police are searching for another in a home invasion case in the Conway Area.

According to Horry County Police, officers are looking for Quashean Malique Phillips, 21, of Conway. He is charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, assault, and weapons charges.

Police have already arrested Davonte Shepard, 27, of Conway, in the case. Shepard is charged with attempted murder, two counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, two counts of first-degree assault and battery, and two counts of pointing and presenting firearms.

Police say that around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 28, Phillips and Shepard forced their way into a home on Franks Lane. Once inside the home police say, Phillips and Shepard engaged in a struggle with the homeowner, who was shot in the leg by one of the suspects. The homeowner then stabbed one of the suspects with a pocket knife.

According to Police the two are also believed to have forced their way into a neighboring home, where two other victims were assaulted before Phillips and Shepard fled the scene.

Shortly after receiving a report of the assaults, HCPD received a report of a person with a stabbing injury at a local hospital. That individual has been identified as Shepard.

Anyone with information about Phillips’ location is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520 immediately.