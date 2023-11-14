ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Frontier Airlines is offering a flash sale Tuesday through which you can get 100% off base fares for travel to many destinations.

This is part of the low-cost airline’s early Black Friday promotions. Just use the code SAVE100 when booking on FlyFrontier.com.

Now is a good time to plan your winter travel while taking advantage of this one-day deal.

The sale is for travel between Nov. 29 and March 6, with travel days on Mondays through Thursdays and Saturdays. But you have to book by 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

You also must book a round trip to get the discount — which applies to both domestic and international flights — and it may only be applied to the base fare, not taxes and fees.

Some routes have restrictions and blackout dates. Here are the blackout dates for the deal: Dec. 15-31; Jan. 1-8 and 16; Feb. 8-12, 19 and 22-23, and March 2. Certain route exclusions apply. Got to Frontier’s website for more details.

More information from Frontier Airlines:

Except as noted: Travel to Las Vegas, NV, Sunday through Wednesday; Travel from Las Vegas, NV, Tuesday through Friday; Travel to Orlando, FL, Sunday through Wednesday; Travel from Orlando, FL, Tuesday through Friday. Directionality between markets applies in both directions. Frontier Airlines

The airline is known for providing low-cost options. Earlier this year, Frontier Airlines offered a $299 pass for unlimited fall and winter trips.