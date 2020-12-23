1 dead after 18-wheeler, car collide in Florence

One person is dead after a car and an 18-wheeler collided on Monday, Dec. 23, 2020 in Florence. (Source: Curtis Graham)

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after an 18-wheeler and a car collided Wednesday morning in Florence.

The crashed happened at 11:39 a.m. near the Walmart on South Irby Street after the 18-wheeler driving north crossed the center line and hit a car traveling south, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The street is expected to be closed for several hours. Police are requesting for drivers to avoid the area while an investigation into the crash continues.

