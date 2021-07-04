One dead after car ‘disregarded a stop sign’ causing Dillon County crash

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person is dead after a Sunday afternoon crash on SC-34.

LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with SCHP tells News13, it happened about 2:30 Sunday afternoon on SC-34 at Harllees Bridge Road outside of Dillon.

The driver of a Nissan was traveling East on SC-34 when a 2021 Volkswagon Atlas traveling South on Harley’s Bridge Road ‘disregarded a stop sign’ and was struck on the passenger side.

Two people in the Volkswagon were not wearing seatbelts. One died after being ejected from the car.

The driver of the Nissan and two passengers were taken to McLeod Health in Dillon for injuries.

We’re working to learn the name of the victim. Count on News13 for updates.