One dead after crash involving pedestrian near Society Hill

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a deadly crash left a pedestrian dead in Darlington County.

Lance Corporal Nick Pye says the crash happened Monday around 9:15 p.m. on South Main Street near Belle Vue Drive. A Chevy Tahoe was traveling north on South Main Street when it hit the person in the roadway.

That person died from their injuries. Their identity has not yet been released. The driver of the Chevy Tahoe and a passenger were not injured.

