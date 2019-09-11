One dead after crash involving tractor-trailer in Marlboro County

McCOLL. SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in the McColl area of Marlboro County.

According to the South Caroling Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of SC 381 and New Bridge Road. A pickup truck was traveling south on 381 when it made a left turn in front of a tractor-trailer heading north. The two vehicles collided and the driver of the pickup died as a result.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown identified the driver of the pickup as Jason Hopkins of McColl.

SCHP says the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital for his injuries.