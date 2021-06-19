One dead after crash on SC 79 in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person is dead after a Saturday afternoon crash in Marlboro County.

Corporal Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol says just before 4 P.M. Saturday, a 2017 Hyundai Accent was traveling south on SC 79 near Adamsville Road when a 2013 Jeep Wrangler, which was driving north, crossed the center line and struck the Hyundai.

A passenger in the back seat of the Hyundai died at Scotland Emergency Room. The driver of the Hyundai and front seat passenger were injured and taken to McLeod Health in Florence.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to McLeod Health in Cheraw for injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.