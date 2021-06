LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person died after a structure fire in Lake City on Sunday morning, according to the Florence County Coroner.

Keith von Lutcken tells News13, Rikisha Brown died in the fire on S. Church Street in Lake City. It happened about 5:30 Sunday morning.

They were 42-years-old.

The fire is under investigation.