1 dead after early morning shooting in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Marion County deputies have taken a man into custody after responding to an early morning call for a gunshot victim.

Around 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to Biddie Court where they were told a person had been shot. The victim died from wounds sustained from the gunshot, according to authorities.

One person has been taken into custody in the shooting. No names have been released at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

